Global Energy Power Play, an interview with Andrei Martyanov

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Global energy dynamics are shifting as supply routes, alliances, and access to resources face growing pressure. Decisions made in key regions can influence pricing, availability, and economic stability far beyond their borders. As dependencies are tested, the balance of power in energy markets continues to evolve, raising important questions about resilience and long-term strategy. The ripple effects are being felt worldwide. Watch the latest interview for deeper context and a clearer understanding of how this power play may unfold.
#GlobalEnergy #EnergyMarkets #Geopolitics #EconomicOutlook #SupplyChain
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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