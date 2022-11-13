The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 3 of 9, "The Red Horse," Timestamp: 10/28/2022

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The Red Horse emanates from the opening of the second seal, which symbolizes that "peace will be taken from the earth."
There have always been wars, so we must understand this in a qualitative way, rather than quantitative. The governments of the earth have been turned over to a war footing called "the war on terror."
Learn the meaning of the seven seals and how it prepares the world for "great tribulation."