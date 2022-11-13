Create New Account
The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 3 of 9, "The Red Horse," Timestamp: 10/28/2022
The Final Broadcast
Published 15 days ago

The Red Horse emanates from the opening of the second seal, which symbolizes that "peace will be taken from the earth." 

There have always been wars, so we must understand this in a qualitative way, rather than quantitative.  The governments of the earth have been turned over to a war footing called "the war on terror."

Learn the meaning of the seven seals and how it prepares the world for "great tribulation."

Keywords
apocalypsered horserevelation 6second seal

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
