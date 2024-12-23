Globalists Are Changing Tactics To Co-Opt Populist Surge They Can’t Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CANADIAN UNI-PARTY.
PIERRE IS ANOTHER WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING. FIGURES.
Alex Cargill is an activist who supports the People’s Party of Canada as a way of electing leaders who prioritize the well-being of Canadians through common sense approaches, and he is here with us today to discuss the state of Canadian Politics as the Liberal Party is on the brink of collapsing and there are rumors circulating that Trudeau may resign in disgrace. Follow him on X @TransSplendor