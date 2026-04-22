Israeli troops filmed themselves singing the regime’s anthem, in a southern Lebanese village they reduced to rubble, paying military salute to the regime’s flag they raised on Lebanese soil 🤬

Israeli troops were filmed themselves singing the regime’s anthem, "Hatikvah," in a southern Lebanese village they reduced to rubble, while provocatively paying military salute to the regime’s flag they raised on Lebanese soil.

Adding:

Following US appeals court ruling, from now on Texas can require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said in the decision that Texas’ law did not violate the First Amendment, which protects religious freedom and prevents the government from establishing a religion. The ruling may spark a potential clash at the US Supreme Court in the future.