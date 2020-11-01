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Saying No To Marriage
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11 views • November 01, 2020
The caller wrote: “Most people, including Stefan, advocate committed relationships. However, I feel that voluntarism says that the best relationships are when both parties are allowed to behave and go as they wish to. How do we reconcile the idea of using social pressure and legality to force people to stay together through marriage with the basic principles of voluntarism?
Furthermore, if the morality and justification of the practice of marriage is all about children, then why are there so many rules applied to the parents and not to the treatment of children? Wouldn't we be better off advocating a new form of contract that focused exclusively on raising children correctly? Or advocating no contracts at all between free and trustworthy people!?
Marriage seems to miss the point by focusing on the two people staying together sexually and financially instead of on properly raising children. It seems immoral and counterproductive that we would advocate the complete sacrifice of parent's long term happiness for children.
I am extremely interested in polyamory, but I am worried I am wasting time in my goals of having a family. How do I reconcile my instincts regarding marriage and monogamy with the apparent ideals set forth by Stefan?
When I think of following Stefan's advice regarding dating, I see a long if not permanent period of celibacy in my future. Does Stefan advise celibacy in the dating process? Did he follow that? Isn't sex extremely important for someone to be productive and happy?”
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Furthermore, if the morality and justification of the practice of marriage is all about children, then why are there so many rules applied to the parents and not to the treatment of children? Wouldn't we be better off advocating a new form of contract that focused exclusively on raising children correctly? Or advocating no contracts at all between free and trustworthy people!?
Marriage seems to miss the point by focusing on the two people staying together sexually and financially instead of on properly raising children. It seems immoral and counterproductive that we would advocate the complete sacrifice of parent's long term happiness for children.
I am extremely interested in polyamory, but I am worried I am wasting time in my goals of having a family. How do I reconcile my instincts regarding marriage and monogamy with the apparent ideals set forth by Stefan?
When I think of following Stefan's advice regarding dating, I see a long if not permanent period of celibacy in my future. Does Stefan advise celibacy in the dating process? Did he follow that? Isn't sex extremely important for someone to be productive and happy?”
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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