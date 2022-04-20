© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 19, 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • April 20, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 19, 2022
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLj82a9B58Vu/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/18/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-update-as-of-april-19-2022/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/19/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-april-19-2022/
Posted on April 19, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 19 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Coming Soon: False Flag, Fake War, Black Swan Events.
Be Prepared!
Everything will change soon! FOR THE BETTER!
…John F. Kennedy Jr, 19th VP
The Armor of Light
Sometimes we look at events going on in the world – or in our own lives – and see darkness. It may even seem like the darkness is bound to get worse in the days ahead. Darkness has always been a problem in this world – and Light has always been the answer. Distress about the present too often leads to a kind of sleepy apathy about the future. What we need is a wake-up call to open our eyes to the goodness around us. Then we can put on Light like a suit of armor, to push through darkness with hope for better days ahead. We gain strength by looking for the good, holding on to faith, treating people with compassion, respect and putting on the “Armor of Light.” Protected by such Light, we can know that even when all is dark around us, all is well with our soul.
June 27, 2021 – #4789 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclec
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLj82a9B58Vu/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/18/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-update-as-of-april-19-2022/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/19/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-april-19-2022/
Posted on April 19, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 19 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Coming Soon: False Flag, Fake War, Black Swan Events.
Be Prepared!
Everything will change soon! FOR THE BETTER!
…John F. Kennedy Jr, 19th VP
The Armor of Light
Sometimes we look at events going on in the world – or in our own lives – and see darkness. It may even seem like the darkness is bound to get worse in the days ahead. Darkness has always been a problem in this world – and Light has always been the answer. Distress about the present too often leads to a kind of sleepy apathy about the future. What we need is a wake-up call to open our eyes to the goodness around us. Then we can put on Light like a suit of armor, to push through darkness with hope for better days ahead. We gain strength by looking for the good, holding on to faith, treating people with compassion, respect and putting on the “Armor of Light.” Protected by such Light, we can know that even when all is dark around us, all is well with our soul.
June 27, 2021 – #4789 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclec
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.