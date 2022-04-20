RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 19, 2022*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌Posted on April 19, 2022 by Constitutional NobodySpecial Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 19 April 2022Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.Coming Soon: False Flag, Fake War, Black Swan Events.Be Prepared!Everything will change soon! FOR THE BETTER!…John F. Kennedy Jr, 19th VPThe Armor of LightSometimes we look at events going on in the world – or in our own lives – and see darkness. It may even seem like the darkness is bound to get worse in the days ahead. Darkness has always been a problem in this world – and Light has always been the answer. Distress about the present too often leads to a kind of sleepy apathy about the future. What we need is a wake-up call to open our eyes to the goodness around us. Then we can put on Light like a suit of armor, to push through darkness with hope for better days ahead. We gain strength by looking for the good, holding on to faith, treating people with compassion, respect and putting on the “Armor of Light.” Protected by such Light, we can know that even when all is dark around us, all is well with our soul.June 27, 2021 – #4789 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclec