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Female Journalist Assaulted While Liberals And Police Stand By And Do Nothing - War Room Full Show
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11 views • November 12, 2019
A loaded guests list on the War Room today includes rockstar Michale Graves in-studio, Kaitlin Bennett, Shameka Michelle, Bryson Gray of the MAGA challenge who is then joined for a debate on air by his lifetime Democrat father. Owen gets into the violent left assaulting Trump supporters and what could happen next. John Bowne exposes to double quid pro quo standard of the Democrats. By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!"
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