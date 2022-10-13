The White House has quietly issued an order that would remove rules preventing the government from spying on American citizens. One America's Chief White House correspondent Chanel Rion has more from the White House.
https://rumble.com/v1nnv3q-biden-authorizes-expanded-spying-on-american-citizens.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.