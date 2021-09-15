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Must See!! MAINSTREAM MEDIA CAUGHT SPREADING FAKE IVERMECTIN OVERDOSE STORY
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60 views • September 15, 2021
MAINSTREAM MEDIA CAUGHT SPREADING FAKE IVERMECTIN OVERDOSE STORY
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/mainstream-media-caught-spreading-fake-ivermectin-overdose-story/
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rolling Stone, and a handful of other news organizations got caught plagiarizing fake news about Ivermectin, all citing a now “corrected” article that featured a doctor in Oklahoma who said he was seeing hospitals overrun with people overdosing on the “horse dewormer.”
POSTED: September 14, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/mainstream-media-caught-spreading-fake-ivermectin-overdose-story/
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rolling Stone, and a handful of other news organizations got caught plagiarizing fake news about Ivermectin, all citing a now “corrected” article that featured a doctor in Oklahoma who said he was seeing hospitals overrun with people overdosing on the “horse dewormer.”
POSTED: September 14, 2021
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