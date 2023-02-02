Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering

Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.



9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.





10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.





11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.





12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.





