TAINTLESS TIMMIE RE-BLOWS OUT HIS TAINT ⚤ AFTER GETTING VIRTUALLY CURBSTOMPED BY JAKE SHIELDS

VfB was done for the night...but then he saw a certain thread going on between Jake Shields and Tim 'Taintless Timmie' Pool





We are neck deep in #COVIDIOCRACY





Jake Shields - Look at their fake outrage😂 I couldn't imagine sitting and having a conversation with these fake people He also forgot to mention my lawyer is a Jew, and I tell him thats was why I hired him🤷🏻‍♂️ These people have no sense of humor





Omg the horror!





@jakeshieldsajj said a mean thing on X to @Timcast! They should discuss that with @NickJFuentes to resolve the issue!





So ol' Taintless tries pulling a full scumbag move:





Jake shields is a cry baby begging to come on my show like a little bitch





Sucks doesn't it?





https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1787618431757434967





Jake dons his virtual MMA gear:





On a dozen occasions Tim’s booking agents tried to get me on and I always said no because his show was boring





I finally said I would do it with Nick because we would make it fun





You agreed then changed your mind and now you want to pretend I wanted on your lame show





If you want to keep lying I can dig up DM’s





Source: https://twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1787697063788224530





Thumbnail: https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1787623580316192882





Of course, VfB had to get in his licks, as well:





That's why he's called #TaintlessTimmie - he blew out his taint riding fences his entire career... such as it is 👀





https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1787689635310649772