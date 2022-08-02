One Billion Dead By 2025? We May Be Heading into the Worst Famine In Human History

Michael Yon: (http://t.me/michaelyon) "[The] World Economic Forum had been talking about 1.2 billion people forced to migrate. They've been talking about that for years."

Jordan Peterson: (https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson) "For every million persons that you saved with the lockdowns ... you're probably going to kill 50 because of supply chain disruptions and postponed starvation."

Full Video: youtube.com/watch?v=R7gAEkzIgvw