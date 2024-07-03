BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does This Mean | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
3 followers
0
10 months ago

Pentecost - “What Does It Mean”? What happened on this day? The biblical feast of Pentecost had been celebrated prophetically by the Jewish people for the giving of the Torah, we too should celebrate, and give Thanks to God for what He has done for giving us the Holy Spirit! Pentecost is one of those events where God wants YOU to remember Him. Pentecost is important because it's a historical inauguration of the church. What happened that day empowers us so that you and I could actually do things that man can't do without God; it shook all of Jerusalem, and it should shake all of us believers now. Hear the Word of the Lord to YOU… are you indeed ready for My fire to fall on you? Are you hungry for the power of My Word to transform and fill your life? Will you burn for Me with a fire that does not hurt but with a power that comes from My Holy Spirit? Will you this day not say “What Does This Mean To Me?

To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/xbS_jscloD0?si=Q7PtkPBn1j-iNoXp Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Keywords
endtimespentecostwholelifeministriessandrakennedyministries
