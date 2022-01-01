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It`s Been the Same Slight of Hand Manipulation From Day 1
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31 views • January 01, 2022
Many people hospitalized in the Omicron surge are there for other reasons and have only mild COVID-19
https://archive.is/mGGXE
P.E.I. aims to avoid 'total lockdown' restrictions as new cases hit record high
https://archive.is/p5FkO
COVID-19 Testing and Case Data
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/covid-19-testing-and-case-data
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Updates: Canada
https://www.covid-19canada.com/
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett describes brutal battle with COVID-19: 'I lost like 8 pounds'
https://archive.is/rSghQ
Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for Covid-19, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight from Indore
https://archive.is/LCaHN
Western University president Alan Shepard takes health leave
https://archive.is/L70Db
theDTrain on social media:
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/mGGXE
P.E.I. aims to avoid 'total lockdown' restrictions as new cases hit record high
https://archive.is/p5FkO
COVID-19 Testing and Case Data
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/covid-19-testing-and-case-data
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Updates: Canada
https://www.covid-19canada.com/
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett describes brutal battle with COVID-19: 'I lost like 8 pounds'
https://archive.is/rSghQ
Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for Covid-19, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight from Indore
https://archive.is/LCaHN
Western University president Alan Shepard takes health leave
https://archive.is/L70Db
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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