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Shot for Surrendering
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134 views • May 27, 2022
Some soldiers who retreated were able to make a video. How long will they be alive? Many Ukrainian soldiers were shot by their own for deserting or trying to surrender. POW's confirmed they were warned by their commanders they would be shot for disobeying orders. Nazis were placed behind them to shoot those trying to escape. There was evidence of this in Mariupol as well.
"Group of Ukrainian soldiers claims they are being charged with desertion for retreating" - https://youtu.be/oarqFncnTaA
"Another group of Ukrainian soldiers, unprepared, confused, and abandoned by the command" - https://youtu.be/9eC9rrsDCkw
"Group of Ukrainian soldiers claims they are being charged with desertion for retreating" - https://youtu.be/oarqFncnTaA
"Another group of Ukrainian soldiers, unprepared, confused, and abandoned by the command" - https://youtu.be/9eC9rrsDCkw
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