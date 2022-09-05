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5-09-2022 When all else fails, turn to RAGE!
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Episode 54
The left is acting like a spoiled child that can't get what they want. Or like a caged animal getting poked again and again. With each new fail, they have been losing more and more self control. Now they are leaning into RAGE as their only remaining response. Buckle up folks because when we look at all the ways they are failing, we can expect a summer of extreme leftist violence.
Watch the Truth and Art TV episode I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/05/the-marxists-are-trapped-in-a-cycle-of-failure-art-of-war-truth-art-tv-must-video-3628420.html
Watch 2000 Mules here, courtesy of Dinesh D’Souza:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/05/watch-now-2000-mules-election-fraud-2020-3628390.html
The left is acting like a spoiled child that can't get what they want. Or like a caged animal getting poked again and again. With each new fail, they have been losing more and more self control. Now they are leaning into RAGE as their only remaining response. Buckle up folks because when we look at all the ways they are failing, we can expect a summer of extreme leftist violence.
Watch the Truth and Art TV episode I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/05/the-marxists-are-trapped-in-a-cycle-of-failure-art-of-war-truth-art-tv-must-video-3628420.html
Watch 2000 Mules here, courtesy of Dinesh D’Souza:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/05/watch-now-2000-mules-election-fraud-2020-3628390.html
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