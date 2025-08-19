'Ukraine is the only country where a language is banned – it doesn't bother anyone'

Russian FM emphasized that idea of deploying ‘peacekeepers’ in Ukraine can’t be trusted to Zelensky

‘They trust the person under whom laws to destroy the rights of Russian speaking were adopted’

More: 'Without respect for Russia's security interests, rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine, there can be NO TALK of any long-term agreements' — Lavrov

Think they will be addressed?

Lavrov in an interview with 'Russia 24'

- Russia not excluding any form of work on the Ukrainian settlement - neither bilateral, nor trilateral

- Any contacts with the first persons should be prepared as thoroughly as possible

Adding:

🕊 🌏 Globalists vs. peace: Could Trump defy warmongers & end Ukraine war?

It won’t be easy to convince the globalist European elite that peace is a viable option, as they are the ones fueling the Ukraine crisis financially and militarily, Serbian MP and military expert Mitar Kovac tells Sputnik.

His other key points:

🔸 It is important that America does not return to its path and resume its role as the leader of the previous strategy pursued by Biden and his associates.

🔸 The globalists' idea is to stick to their strategy and continue the Ukraine conflict indefinitely until the goal is reached, which in fact implies a military victory over Russia.

🔸 Trump will face significant pressure from part of the globalist elite that still exists in the US

“Time will tell if the US president can withstand that pressure and one coming from globalists in Europe. I think Trump will be able to cope with it again.”

🔸 Putin and Trump's significant strategic steps will be aimed at building trust and reaching a coordinated solution.

🔸 Such a solution is impossible without accepting the preconditions that Russia put forward even before the Ukraine crisis began

"They stipulate, implying Ukraine cannot remain ‘anti-Russia,’ that foreign military contingents cannot be deployed on Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine cannot become part of NATO so as not to jeopardize world peace."