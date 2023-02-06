Create New Account
Malachi 3:18 Then Shall Ye Return, and Discern Between The Righteous and The Wicked
The Final Witness
Published a day ago

Very Obvious to Discern by The Spirit of Truth Between The Righteous and The Wicked!! The Spirit of Truth Will Lead and Guide You INTO ALL TRUTH with ZERO Error or Perversion as False Witness brother Rg stair had done for YEARS !! God Bless My Friends.. 


