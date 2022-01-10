BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[Published Jan 10, 2022] CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Ill Intent Bureaucracy
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
462 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
73 views • January 12, 2022
Government scientific bureaucracies like the CDC and FDA having key personnel owning patents and stock shares in these so called vaccine manufactures are a blatant and obvious conflict of interest. Can you afford to believe their propaganda any longer?

#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
Midnight Ride YT : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

With the special use of this promo code: EDGE receive 30 days free on the NYSTV network https://nystv.org/

NYSTV FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=FOJCRadio

FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8

CuttingEdge: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
CuttingEdge Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/CuttingEdge

#Remnant Restoration : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Rider For your first month free.

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystv-wear.creator-spring.com/

#CuttingEdge on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg

#SugarandSpice: https://sugarandspicesoap.com/

#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
Dan Bidondi https://www.youtube.com/user/bionicdanb

#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#RemnantRestoration YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA

Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/

(https://www.facebook.com/groups/40998 ) under FB Shadow Ban (https://www.facebook.com/groups/89506 ) under FB Shadow Ban
Keywords
healthvaccinescurrent eventsnewspoliticsgovernmentmedicinenystvgene therapycovid19facemaskscuttingedge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy