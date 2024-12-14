BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Importance of the Septuagint
yeshuawillreturn
yeshuawillreturn
1 follower
22 views • 4 months ago

The overwhelming majority of Bible translations today come from the Aleppo ((th century AD) and Lenningrad codexes (10th Century AD), both based on Masoretic Texts dating at that time or earlier- up to possibly 300 AD. However, there is another source code of Hebrew which is several hundred years earlier and was translated into Greek before Messiah walked the earth and died for our sins. It is called the Septuagint and it also has been translated into several languages such as English. IMO I would not say it is superior to the Masoretic text, but it is an excellent translation to have. This video will explain why.

Keywords
tanakhseptuagintmasoreticaleppo codexlenningrad codex
