seeds,Chinese Bioterrorism, False Flag ,Control Seeds,GMO,Agriculture bio terrorism

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"Mysterious Seeds" are being unexpectedly delivered by mail US/UK. Media has rushed to blame China for bioterrorism, warning DON'T PLANT! But why would China put themselves on every return label? There is more to this story, and it is part of an agenda to take total control of food -- including seeds -- and prevent you from saving/selling any "unauthorized seeds." Christian shares some high octane (but well-founded) speculation around this developing story as the #FoodWars continue.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/27/mystery-seeds-chinese-bioterrorism-or-false-flag-to-control-seeds/
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LINKS: see full show notes: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/27/mystery-seeds-chinese-bioterrorism-or-false-flag-to-control-seeds/