Donald Trump Gets A Lot Of Things Right, Standing Up to The Swamp, [DS]

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Drew Berquist | Donald Trump Gets A Lot Of Things Right, Standing Up to The Swamp, Deep State, China, Globalists...
"When you put all those entities into a list, it's kind of overwhelming, right? Talk about the deck being stacked against us." - Drew Berquist
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