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‘This Week’ With Mary + Polly: The Pope’s ‘Stunning’ Hard Sell on COVID Vaccines + More
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160 views • January 15, 2021
Children's Health Defense - 13 Jan 2021
In “This Week” with Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense vice chair and general counsel, and Polly Tommey, co-producer of “Vaxxed,” Mary and Polly talk about the death of a Florida doctor after getting the Pfizer vaccine, how vaccine propaganda is being revved up … and more.
In “This Week” with Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense vice chair and general counsel, and Polly Tommey, co-producer of “Vaxxed,” Mary and Polly talk about the death of a Florida doctor after getting the Pfizer vaccine, how vaccine propaganda is being revved up … and more.
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