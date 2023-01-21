Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan 'The Rise of The Nation States'

Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan (Season 3 Premiere)
Episode: 'The Rise of the Nation State' ft. Det. Cagney
An In Depth look into the European Nations preparing for
a full scale War against Globalism. What is Hungary PM Viktor Orban
preparing for in his Military Weaponry that has the EU punishing his country
and Poland.. Why is Orban considered the Trump Europe?
+BRICS and its importance to the World Stage.. but is Brazil Needed for this
venture? All this and more on the Season 3 Premiere of Late Nite Update
