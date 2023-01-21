Create New Account
Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan 'The Rise of The Nation States'
45 views
Real Deal Media
Published 21 hours ago

Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan (Season 3 Premiere)

Episode: 'The Rise of the Nation State' ft. Det. Cagney

An In Depth look into the European Nations preparing for

a full scale War against Globalism. What is Hungary PM Viktor Orban

preparing for in his Military Weaponry that has the EU punishing his country

and Poland.. Why is Orban considered the Trump Europe?

+BRICS and its importance to the World Stage.. but is Brazil Needed for this

venture? All this and more on the Season 3 Premiere of Late Nite Update

Keywords
truthchinawareuropeperuhungarybrazilvietnamdean ryanreal deal mediacagney

