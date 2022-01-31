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EZEKIEL 9: "THE MERCY OF GOD" (THE ROLE OF MERCY IN JUDGEMENT)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: "Mercy triumphs over judgement!" (James 2:13) We love saying this but what does it mean? What does mercy in a time of final end times judgement for sin, look like? Does it mean absolutely no consequences for all that happened before, or does God have a different view of what it means to spare the righteous in the midst of a judgement? Hear the word of the Lord and get a better understanding of what it means to "escape from fire as a few stalks of grain". In Jesus precious name, amen.

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eternal lifegodchristjesussintruthprophecyfinal judgementjudgementlordmercyjudgmentrighteousrighteousnessgraingod almightyezekiel 9the masters voicethe mercy of godthe role of mercy in judgementstalks
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