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EZEKIEL 9: "THE MERCY OF GOD" (THE ROLE OF MERCY IN JUDGEMENT)
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "Mercy triumphs over judgement!" (James 2:13) We love saying this but what does it mean? What does mercy in a time of final end times judgement for sin, look like? Does it mean absolutely no consequences for all that happened before, or does God have a different view of what it means to spare the righteous in the midst of a judgement? Hear the word of the Lord and get a better understanding of what it means to "escape from fire as a few stalks of grain". In Jesus precious name, amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "Mercy triumphs over judgement!" (James 2:13) We love saying this but what does it mean? What does mercy in a time of final end times judgement for sin, look like? Does it mean absolutely no consequences for all that happened before, or does God have a different view of what it means to spare the righteous in the midst of a judgement? Hear the word of the Lord and get a better understanding of what it means to "escape from fire as a few stalks of grain". In Jesus precious name, amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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