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Canadians may lose their home and land now!
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241 views • December 23, 2020
Our Government is being told to take your property away from you and give it to either First Nations or possibly a Landed Immigrant. This was passed in the House of Commons so know that the Conservatives know all about. WHY ARE THEY NOT TELLING US?
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