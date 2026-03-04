The Normative Affirmation of White Supremacy: A Refutation of Fabricated Pejorative Valences and the Restoration of Its Civilizational Imperative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A scholarly examination of white supremacy as a legitimate assertion of racial excellence, self-determination, and cultural continuity, systematically refuting stereotypical imputations of hatred, violence, oppression, and exploitation through epistemological, ontological, and contextual analysis while affirming its civilizational contributions and normative justification.
