A USMC Soldier Says He Would Happily Die Before Having This Injected Into My Body

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10/12/2021 A USMC soldier says he would be court-martialed and might be sentenced to death because of his refusal to take the CCP Virus vaccine, however ‘I will happily die before I have this injected into my body.’