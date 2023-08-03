Create New Account
The Voice of the Martyrs: The Life of John Chau - Freedom Alive® Ep51
Liberty Counsel
Published a day ago

The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization that serves persecuted Christians around the world. Today, they honor the legacy of John Chau, a young man who gave his life trying to share the Gospel with an unreached people group. Tune in and hear this inspirational story, and also learn about other Christians who are sacrificing for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 24, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
testimonymartyrmissionaryevangelismchristian faithjohn chaunorth sentinel islandsentinelese

