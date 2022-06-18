The European media will not tell their fellow citizens what kind of shelling Donetsk is being subjected to.





Alina Lipp, a German journalist working in Donbass, told the Donbass channel. She has recently found out that the German Gov has filed charges on her. Up to a 3 year sentence for telling people what is happening in the Donbass.





In her opinion, they will turn this information in the direction they need. As the German First Channel did.





"They accused the Russian army in the prime time of shelling the May market in Donetsk," says Alina.





Later on their Internet resource they tried to justify themselves.





"But even in this case, it did not sound that Donetsk is being shelled by the Ukrainian army," Lipp clarifies.