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After a 13-year investigation, IRS found nothing wrong with FLS’s teachings or activities
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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69 views • December 28, 2021
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School in 1996, will tell the story of how the IRS investigated Freedom Law School’s educational materials and activities as a potential “abusive tax shelter promoter” for more than 13 years.
But after their extensive investigation, the IRS finally had to give up because the IRS could find nothing wrong with anything Freedom Law School was doing or teaching. In addition, the IRS had to apologize for the IRS’s premature conclusions about Freedom Law School and Peymon.
Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy