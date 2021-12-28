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After a 13-year investigation, IRS found nothing wrong with FLS’s teachings or activities
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69 views • December 28, 2021
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School in 1996, will tell the story of how the IRS investigated Freedom Law School’s educational materials and activities as a potential “abusive tax shelter promoter” for more than 13 years.
But after their extensive investigation, the IRS finally had to give up because the IRS could find nothing wrong with anything Freedom Law School was doing or teaching. In addition, the IRS had to apologize for the IRS’s premature conclusions about Freedom Law School and Peymon.
But after their extensive investigation, the IRS finally had to give up because the IRS could find nothing wrong with anything Freedom Law School was doing or teaching. In addition, the IRS had to apologize for the IRS’s premature conclusions about Freedom Law School and Peymon.
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