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Soyuz rocket takes off into orbit
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RT.
Soyuz-2.1a has successfully launched into space carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Ministry of Defence
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ft3r-soyuz-rocket-takes-off-into-orbit.html
Soyuz-2.1a has successfully launched into space carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Ministry of Defence
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ft3r-soyuz-rocket-takes-off-into-orbit.html
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