© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Historical Ancient Coins of Biblical Jerusalem Collection and Guide Jewish Kings Roman Rulers #trustedcoins
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • February 13, 2020
https://trustedcoins.com/christianity FOR ARTICLE WITH LINKS AND SLIDES OF PRESENTATION. There are also further articles and videos on that page that include all the topics on coin collecting.
ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRMd1UbSR-k
LEARN ABOUT THE:
· Coins of Biblical Jerusalem
· The poor Widow's Mite coins
· The silver 'Tribute Penny' coin presented to Jesus Christ
· St. Peter's Fish coin
· The coins given to Judas known as the 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.
· Pontius Pilate coins, the Roman ruler of Judaea (Jerusalem Area / Holy Land) before whom Jesus was brought to be crucified
· The coins of Saint Paul's Travels
· Coins of the Persecution of Early Christians
· The Roman coins of EARLY Christianity, including those of Saint Constantine and Saint Helena
· Jesus Christ portrait coins of medieval era from around the time of the Crusades and even Crusader coins
Mr. Ilya Zlobin, a world-renowned expert numismatist, enthusiast, author and dealer in authentic ancient Greek, ancient Roman, ancient Byzantine, world coins & more.
ABOUT PRESENTER:
Lecture presented by ILYA ZLOBIN, a world-renowned ancient coin expert, enthusiast, author and dealer. He has produced dozens of informative articles and videos about ancient coins and coin collecting and shares the information with the world in an interesting, easy-to-follow and fun manner, available on his website www.TrustedCoins.com.
ARTICLE IN PDF FORMAT: https://trustedcoins.com/pdf/historical-progression-of-christianity/ancient-coins-of-christianity-collecting-guide.pdf
VIDEO IN PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRMd1UbSR-k&;list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv&index=70
Ilya's eBay Store online coin shop to find the ancient coins from the presentation:
http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins
MAIN SITE:
https://trustedcoins.com
EMAIL LIST TO GET VIDEOS TO YOUR EMAIL:
http://list.trustedcoins.com
ALL MY ARTICLES HERE:
https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/
COIN COLLECTING PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/coindealernyc/
ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRMd1UbSR-k
LEARN ABOUT THE:
· Coins of Biblical Jerusalem
· The poor Widow's Mite coins
· The silver 'Tribute Penny' coin presented to Jesus Christ
· St. Peter's Fish coin
· The coins given to Judas known as the 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.
· Pontius Pilate coins, the Roman ruler of Judaea (Jerusalem Area / Holy Land) before whom Jesus was brought to be crucified
· The coins of Saint Paul's Travels
· Coins of the Persecution of Early Christians
· The Roman coins of EARLY Christianity, including those of Saint Constantine and Saint Helena
· Jesus Christ portrait coins of medieval era from around the time of the Crusades and even Crusader coins
Mr. Ilya Zlobin, a world-renowned expert numismatist, enthusiast, author and dealer in authentic ancient Greek, ancient Roman, ancient Byzantine, world coins & more.
ABOUT PRESENTER:
Lecture presented by ILYA ZLOBIN, a world-renowned ancient coin expert, enthusiast, author and dealer. He has produced dozens of informative articles and videos about ancient coins and coin collecting and shares the information with the world in an interesting, easy-to-follow and fun manner, available on his website www.TrustedCoins.com.
ARTICLE IN PDF FORMAT: https://trustedcoins.com/pdf/historical-progression-of-christianity/ancient-coins-of-christianity-collecting-guide.pdf
VIDEO IN PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRMd1UbSR-k&;list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv&index=70
Ilya's eBay Store online coin shop to find the ancient coins from the presentation:
http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins
MAIN SITE:
https://trustedcoins.com
EMAIL LIST TO GET VIDEOS TO YOUR EMAIL:
http://list.trustedcoins.com
ALL MY ARTICLES HERE:
https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/
COIN COLLECTING PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/coindealernyc/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.