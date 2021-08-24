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How to Play Beast of Burden on Guitar - Rolling Stones Song Lesson
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34 views • August 24, 2021
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The Rolling Stones have been at the forefront of rock music for 40 plus decades. The numerous hits are beyond compare. The rhythm playing of Keith Richards, with his constant search for the lost chord, has influenced guitar players for just as long. In this Rolling Stones guitar lesson, Jon Maclennan shows you how to play Beast of Burden on guitar. Beast of Burden is a laid back mid-tempo ballad with some very cool chords and chord voicings. Check out this Guitar Control lesson and learn to play Beast of Burden by the Rolling Stones in its entirety.
Jon breaks the song down for you completely. He shows you the Beast of Burden chords and then demonstrates how to play some cool guitar licks over the Beast of Burden chord progression. Learning how to play Beast of Burden on guitar or any other Stones song is like taking a Keith Richards guitar lesson. You learn so much more than just how to play the Rolling Stones or how to play a Rolling Stones song on guitar. You learn how to play guitar like Keith Richard, which really means learning how to voice chords in unique ways. This Beast of Burden guitar lesson is a lesson in taking some basic chords and voicing the chords a bit differently. There are also some cool techniques Keith Richards uses to play the chords, and Jon breaks them all down for you here.
If you’re a fan of Keith Richards or a fan of the Rolling Stones, this is an easy guitar lesson that shows you how to play a Rolling Stones song with a groove. You’ll learn some awesome chords and a song that is instantly recognizable. This is a classic Rolling Stones song with an awesome rhythm part. Check out this Rolling Stones lesson and learn how to play Beast of Burden on guitar today. It’s a fun song with some great lessons in playing rhythm guitar.
★ Follow us on:
★Instagram➜ https://www.instagram.com/guitarcontroldotcom
★ Facebook➜ https://www.facebook.com/GuitarControl/
★Twitter➜ https://twitter.com/guitarcontrol
★ Visit our BLOGSHOP➜ https://guitarcontrol.com/best-online-guitar-lessons/?gl=61250d6d8ebf587f165ee123
The Rolling Stones have been at the forefront of rock music for 40 plus decades. The numerous hits are beyond compare. The rhythm playing of Keith Richards, with his constant search for the lost chord, has influenced guitar players for just as long. In this Rolling Stones guitar lesson, Jon Maclennan shows you how to play Beast of Burden on guitar. Beast of Burden is a laid back mid-tempo ballad with some very cool chords and chord voicings. Check out this Guitar Control lesson and learn to play Beast of Burden by the Rolling Stones in its entirety.
Jon breaks the song down for you completely. He shows you the Beast of Burden chords and then demonstrates how to play some cool guitar licks over the Beast of Burden chord progression. Learning how to play Beast of Burden on guitar or any other Stones song is like taking a Keith Richards guitar lesson. You learn so much more than just how to play the Rolling Stones or how to play a Rolling Stones song on guitar. You learn how to play guitar like Keith Richard, which really means learning how to voice chords in unique ways. This Beast of Burden guitar lesson is a lesson in taking some basic chords and voicing the chords a bit differently. There are also some cool techniques Keith Richards uses to play the chords, and Jon breaks them all down for you here.
If you’re a fan of Keith Richards or a fan of the Rolling Stones, this is an easy guitar lesson that shows you how to play a Rolling Stones song with a groove. You’ll learn some awesome chords and a song that is instantly recognizable. This is a classic Rolling Stones song with an awesome rhythm part. Check out this Rolling Stones lesson and learn how to play Beast of Burden on guitar today. It’s a fun song with some great lessons in playing rhythm guitar.
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