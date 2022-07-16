THE GYRO SYSTEM IS RIGGED - A COMMERCIAL AIRLINE PILOT

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THE GYRO SYSTEM IS RIGGED - A COMMERCIAL AIRLINE PILOThttps://www.bitchute.com/video/K07LcdGR84o0/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IwjkroAley85/
KLM PILOT TALKS ABOUT FLAT EARTH AND PLANE GYRO - ENGLISH SUBTITLED MIRROR ✅
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6Wrxl2JFxfO/
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