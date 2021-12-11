Glyphosates - Dr. Don Huber, understanding Glyphosates, Monsanto, Detoxification

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Professor Don M. Huber is Emeritus Professor of Plant Pathology at Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Idaho (1957, 1959), a Ph-D from Michigan State University (1963), and is a graduate of the US Army Command & General Staff College and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was cereal pathologist at the University of Idaho for 8 years before joining the Department of Botany & Plant Pathology at Purdue University in 1971.

He is internationally recognized for his expertise in the development of nitrification inhibitors to improve the efficiency of nitrogen (N) fertilizers, interactions of the form of nitrogen, manganese and other nutrients in disease, herbicide-nutrient-disease interactions, techniques for rapid microbial identification, and cultural control of plant diseases.



Clayton Thomas, Founder of ROOT, expert on clinoptilolite and systemic detoxification. Proprietor of CleanSlate a proprietary nanotized zeolite solution. Systemic detoxification of mind, body and soul.



How pervasive is glyphosate? What is glyphosate doing to our food supply?



Health issues discussed and correlating factors: Cancer, Autism, ADHD, ADD, addiction, infertility, immune issues, MRSA, bacterial dysbiosis



How do you remove glyphosate? clinoptilolite, humic/fulvic acids, CleanSlate