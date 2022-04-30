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The Great Lakes Catastrophe - Blazing Star of 1664 - Mysterious Michigan
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139 views • April 30, 2022
Why are there no Great Lakes in the old maps of America? Is it possible that there was a cataclysm in much more recent times? How are comets connected with world-changing events? Is there any evidence to support that a Meteor hit North America in the Great lakes region?
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