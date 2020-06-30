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BEFORE WE GET ERASED! The Purging of Alternative Media
TCN TV Network
TCN TV Network
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9 views • June 30, 2020
How has disinformation caused confusion and larger issues within the Afro-Caribbean community?

With all of the news stories being spread all over social media, on A Better Tomorrow, Dave and Simone will dig deep into stories that are affecting Africans living in the Diaspora. We are focused on exposing how advertisers, mainstream media sources, and social media platforms attempt to polarize the mass public.

This week we take a deeper look at the Minneapolis riots, and talk about what some of the things CNN, and Fox didn’t show us. We will also be looking at why Bill Gates has selected Blacks as the first set of people to receive his vaccine, and Dave takes a look at the Black African and Caribbean Social Cultural and Economic Empowerment and Anti-Black Racism Unit

Be critical about the information that you ingest, and learn how sift the real from the fake.

►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/iaredaverankin
Hear 2 Help: www.hear-2-help.com
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/

►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/?hl=en
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLMhr42Ts&;list=PLZiP-
UmdAD6AmiUawe9CgAaiFdVd3nOlm
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com

References

How to sell to the Negro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuhbXoUphqo

Protests are not what they look like on TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srnA3cNTsXQ

C’monie Scott Live, May 28th, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dBgaIiZ8sQ

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/vaccination-bill-11-new-brunswick-cardy-anderson-mason-1.5586973
Keywords
racismnewsbusinessprotestsalternativemainstreambillgates
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