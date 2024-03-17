Create New Account
Vladimir Putin Delivers Speech After 5th Victory in Russian Presidential Election
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

Putin shows up at 4 minute mark.

Unfortunately Skynews was the first video translated that I found. I'm not posting their description, had some biased BS in it. But, they made the video, few will. Cynthia

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech following the election. After three days of voting, Putin has won. The president wins another six-year term in office. This is his fifth win.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

