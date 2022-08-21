Gaslighting the White Normie

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Published on Mar 29, 2019
Gaslighting is the manipulation, by psychological means, of a person to question their own sanity; something that the neo-Liberal elite's propaganda machinery has been doing to Europeans for a very long time now...
Taken from this Nick Jeelvy article: https://www.counter-currents.com/2019/01/gaslighting-the-normies/
Published on Mar 29, 2019Mirrored -
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