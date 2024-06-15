BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hopeful Response to Idaho Restaurant’s “Heterosexual Awesomeness” Month - Mark Fitzpatrick | Old State Saloon
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
867 followers
59 views • 10 months ago

“Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender! But, to the credit of the community that is rational and reasonable, we’ve also received so much support from like-minded people who want to celebrate “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values. Many have asked about sending financial support, so Give Send Go will serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho’s amazing and conservative culture. Our owner Mark Fitzpatrick said “If the world wants to support ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’ by crowdfunding an even larger Hetero HQ, let’s do it!” He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year. We are also working on getting our merch store online along with designs for Hetero Awesomeness Month.”



Mark Fitzpatrick | Old State Saloon

