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LOYALE TRUMP TROOPS TURN BACKS ON ILLEGITIMATE BIDEN MOTORCADE. HE IS NOT OUR PRESIDENT !
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1692 views • January 21, 2021
ILLEGITIMATE BIDEN DOES NOT GET RESPECT FROM OUR MILITARY. Notice many soldiers are at ease with arms in crossed position a symbol of disagreement and not standing in formation. PENTAGON REFUSES TO COOPERATE WITH BIDEN NOW. BIDEN IS ALSO BANNED FROM EVEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. m
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