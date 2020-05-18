Avoid The Beef Shortage With This One Simple Trick - With Guest Rep. Thomas Massie

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With the ominous warnings of a meat shortage as the coronavirus scare destroys supply lines, US Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) has a great idea of how we can insure the safety and availability of food sources. Massie also pulls back the screen to reveal how Washington's endless covid bailout bills are working well for the well-connected instead of those really suffering. Don't miss this very special episode!