The Ukrainian National Football Team Thanks the NFSC for Its Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/10/2022 Ukrainian national football team passes the Medyka camp on their way to France for training and comes to the tent of the NFSC and ROLF to rest and drink coffee. They thank the NFSC for its humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees.