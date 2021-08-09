© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reflecting On the Connection Between Cancer and Lifestyle with Nathan Crane
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • August 09, 2021
Nathan Crane is a best-selling author, inspirational speaker, cancer health researcher, and award-winning documentary film maker. With more than 15 years of experience in the health and wellness field, he shares his dynamic perspective on the connection between cancer and lifestyle focusing on the prevention and reversal of this deadly disease.
Click on play to learn:
How processed foods, toxins, and chemicals may cause DNA breakdown.
How DNA damage leads to cancer.
What natural therapies promote healthy healing.
Mr. Crane’s search for a healthy lifestyle comes from a troubled childhood, mental and emotional trauma, drug addiction, house arrest, and homelessness. He has overcome past troubles and uses what he learned to move forward in a positive direction towards a healthy lifestyle. His research has focused on the link between cancer and the immune system.
Nathan has extensively studied indigenous, energy, holistic, and naturopathic medicines in his quest for eradiating cancer and achieving optimum health without using toxic treatments such as the chemotherapy process. He has been able to find something good in all forms of medicine such as meditation, raw diet, cleansing, and detoxing that can be used to restore health.
As a film maker, Crane has found success in the 20-time winning documentary, Cancer: The Integrative Perspective. The film explores the unrecognized causes of cancers and presents the concepts of holistic and integrative approaches to prevent and reverse cancer.
To learn more visit:
Website: https://nathancrane.com; https://theintegrativeperspective.com
Instagram: @nathancrane_naturalhealth
Twitter: @nathancrane
Click on play to learn:
How processed foods, toxins, and chemicals may cause DNA breakdown.
How DNA damage leads to cancer.
What natural therapies promote healthy healing.
Mr. Crane’s search for a healthy lifestyle comes from a troubled childhood, mental and emotional trauma, drug addiction, house arrest, and homelessness. He has overcome past troubles and uses what he learned to move forward in a positive direction towards a healthy lifestyle. His research has focused on the link between cancer and the immune system.
Nathan has extensively studied indigenous, energy, holistic, and naturopathic medicines in his quest for eradiating cancer and achieving optimum health without using toxic treatments such as the chemotherapy process. He has been able to find something good in all forms of medicine such as meditation, raw diet, cleansing, and detoxing that can be used to restore health.
As a film maker, Crane has found success in the 20-time winning documentary, Cancer: The Integrative Perspective. The film explores the unrecognized causes of cancers and presents the concepts of holistic and integrative approaches to prevent and reverse cancer.
To learn more visit:
Website: https://nathancrane.com; https://theintegrativeperspective.com
Instagram: @nathancrane_naturalhealth
Twitter: @nathancrane
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.