Emmanuel Macron urges Israel to resume talks with Palestine Latest World News WION

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WION.
Jul 6, 2022 Israel's new PM Yair Lapid has met French President Emmanuel Macron on his maiden foreign trip to
Paris as the leader of the caretaker government. During the meet, the French leader pressed the need for talks between Israel and the Palestine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO8Oc2iSMgg