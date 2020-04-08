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08/04/20 #MedicalSharia: Our Future Staring Us in OUR FACE! #WeDoNotConsent
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103 views • August 05, 2020
You Are Free TV
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8/4: With the election 90 days away, we FACE Reality- Act Now or be a sl_ve in the NWO, Liberal World Order plan for total ASI UN control of Humanity in the medical and Ag_nda 2030 smart planetary grid!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Muslim women say "everyone now understands it" that westerners now forced to wear face masks, but not as if its a bad thing!:
https://newsone.com/3927314/coronavir...
MN AG, K_ith Ellis_n, accused of multiple sexual assaults, says women who are raped should not call police:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
YALE and Feds study how to psychologically make USA accept V A X:
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Russia planning October mass CV V A X:
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SK Cult leader arrested:
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Ripple of Hope UN bootlicker award:
Fa_ci to receive RFK award for social progress! A UN human rights award:
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Ali Fa_ci, daughter, Twitter software engineer- and all Doctors taken off twitter...
https://nationalfile.com/faucis-daugh...
Ka_pern_ck, China, Saudi...
https://news.amomama.com/203429-colin...
Germans come out in the hundreds of thousands to protest fake V lockdown rules:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
AIClear to give facial recognition access into sports arenas:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sports-tea...
https://www.wired.com/story/tech-that...
The Coming Artilect War- Augmented transhumanists will try to genocide natural humans in the coming 4th Industrial AI robotics revolution:
https://www.forbes.com/2009/06/18/cos...
Sh_mer and P_losi White Liberal Saviors of Blacks video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdjL6...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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88.7K subscribers
8/4: With the election 90 days away, we FACE Reality- Act Now or be a sl_ve in the NWO, Liberal World Order plan for total ASI UN control of Humanity in the medical and Ag_nda 2030 smart planetary grid!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Muslim women say "everyone now understands it" that westerners now forced to wear face masks, but not as if its a bad thing!:
https://newsone.com/3927314/coronavir...
MN AG, K_ith Ellis_n, accused of multiple sexual assaults, says women who are raped should not call police:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
YALE and Feds study how to psychologically make USA accept V A X:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N...
Russia planning October mass CV V A X:
https://thehill.com/policy/internatio...
SK Cult leader arrested:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Ripple of Hope UN bootlicker award:
Fa_ci to receive RFK award for social progress! A UN human rights award:
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/rob...
Ali Fa_ci, daughter, Twitter software engineer- and all Doctors taken off twitter...
https://nationalfile.com/faucis-daugh...
Ka_pern_ck, China, Saudi...
https://news.amomama.com/203429-colin...
Germans come out in the hundreds of thousands to protest fake V lockdown rules:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
AIClear to give facial recognition access into sports arenas:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sports-tea...
https://www.wired.com/story/tech-that...
The Coming Artilect War- Augmented transhumanists will try to genocide natural humans in the coming 4th Industrial AI robotics revolution:
https://www.forbes.com/2009/06/18/cos...
Sh_mer and P_losi White Liberal Saviors of Blacks video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdjL6...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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