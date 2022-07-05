TvNI = Truth s. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "America - In Dependence?" July 3

Truth vs. NEW$, Inc. 2nd hr. (3 July 2022) with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

Biden's hope to nullify the filibuster to pass an abortion rights bill has itself been aborted by Jow Manchin and Krysten Sinema, who have been doing their part to keep the republic from descending into total tyranny.

Even though Brit Hume does not appear to understand that J-6 was a manufactured event, he can see that the J-6 committee is a complete sham with no legitimacy, where Nancy Pelosi appointed the two faux Republicans--Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom are zealous Never-Trumpers--making it no more than a Soviet-Style show trial as a massively produced, long-running DNC campaign commercial, which is unlikely to sway any votes for the coming midterm elections.

Biden's new press secretary reports he is doing everything he can to "elevate" the pain caused by sky-high gas prices, which he appears to have introduced to promote his Green New Deal and conversion to electric vehicles.

But it's not working and overwhelming majorities across the political spectrum either believe Biden is too old to run again or would vote against him.

Blackrock and Vanguard are taking control of the US food supply--and not for the benefit of the people!

NIH has finally admitted that it has funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Lab, contrary to Tony "The Rat'' protesting the opposite to Congress and the press.

And while progressives are promoting a "Transgender Bill of Rights", there has been a surge of vasectomies in the wake of the court's rejection of Roe.