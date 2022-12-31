Create New Account
CT1F converter chip
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
CT1F converter chip used for the repair of the Antminer hash board. On the Antminer hash board, the SN74LVC chip is responsible for converting the CI and RI signals and returning them to the miner control board through the IO interface.SN74LVC1T45DBVR CT1F CT1R 74LVC1T45 sn74lvc chip for sale.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=978

