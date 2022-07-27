X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Fed Is In Trouble, Structure Change Coming, Think Treasury

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2834a - July 26, 2022

The Fed Is In Trouble, Structure Change Coming, Think Treasury

The people of the world are now seeing the tyrants and they are fighting back. The [WEF]/[CB] do not represent the people, if they did you won't be seeing protests. Energy costs are skyrocketing in the EU. The Fed is in trouble, treasury will begin to help, structure change coming.



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